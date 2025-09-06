Infant killed as autorickshaw hit by another vehicle in New Delhi; driver arrested

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) An eight-month-old boy was killed after an autorickshaw carrying him and his parents was hit by another vehicle in New Delhi's Mandir Marg area, police said on Saturday.

A PCR call was received at the Mandir Marg police station around 5:45 am on September 2 regarding an accident, following which police reached the spot.

They found that a green autorickshaw had rammed into another autorickshaw in which the victim's family was travelling from Anand Vihar to Janakpuri.

The child, identified as Vashu, the son of Pappu and a resident of Nangli Zalim, was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. He was subsequently shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

The body of the infant was preserved in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Based on the statement of the complainant, Pappu (30), a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Mandir Marg police station.

Police said the accused driver of the offending autorickshaw, identified as Lallu (45), a resident of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested the next day.

Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SSJ RC