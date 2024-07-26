Infant killed, five of family injured in Delhi roof collapse

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) An infant was killed and five members of a family were injured following the collapse of a portion of the roof of their home in southeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Churiya Mohalla in the Tuglakabad area at 3 am when the family was asleep at home, they said.

A police officer said it was found that a portion of the roof had collapsed when the family was asleep.

The single-storey house is situated in a narrow lane and is an old construction, he added.

The injured are Sonu Bhure Khan, his wife and their three children aged nine, five and four.

Their two-month-old daughter died in the incident, the police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment, the officer said.