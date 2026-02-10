Infant killed, four women injured as police vehicle hits them in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A seven-month-old girl died and four women were injured when a police vehicle hit them near Bhagwanpur crossing here on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm within the Hardi police station limits.

According to eyewitnesses, the victims -- Gyan Devi (18), Marra Devi (30), Sunita (38) and Sanno (20) -- were standing by the roadside.

Residents of Dhamoura village in Sitapur district, the women had come to Bahraich to attend a family function. Sanno was holding her seven-month-old daughter, Kusum, when the vehicle allegedly lost control and struck them.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar told reporters that the victims were hit by the mudguard of a Hardi police station vehicle.

All five were rushed to the district hospital, where Kusum, daughter of Chandra Prakash of Sitapur, succumbed to her injuries during treatment, the officer said.

The four women are stated to be in stable condition with minor injuries, he added.

Police said a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the family. The body of the infant has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The officials added that the law and order situation at the spot is normal and further legal action is being taken. PTI COR KIS AKY