Infant killed, sister injured after speeding auto rickshaw overturns on them in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 5 (PTI) A one-year-old girl was killed and her sister was injured after an auto-rickshaw overturned on them while crossing a road here on Thursday morning, police said.

A case has been registered against the auto-driver who fled after the incident, police said.

The victim's father, Raju, filed a complaint and said that his daughters -- Mansa (13) and Sapna -- had gone to the market to buy some food.

"While crossing the road, the auto-rickshaw driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned on the girls. Mansa suffered minor injuries, while Sapna was seriously injured. They were rushed to the hospital where Sapna was declared dead," Raju told the police.

"An FIR has been registered and we are trying to nab the accused. We handed over the body to the family after postmortem", the investigating officer said. PTI COR HIG HIG HIG