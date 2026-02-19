Infant, toddler killed, 8 injured after auto-rickshaw overturns in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) An infant and a toddler were killed while eight others were injured after an auto-rickshaw overturned in Rajasthan's Dungarpur on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Vaija Mod under the Chaurasi police station area.

The deceased, one-and-a-half-month-old Krish, son of Priyanka, and Arihant (3), son of Manjula, were sitting in their respective mothers' laps at the time of the incident.

Priyanka (28) had given birth to Krish at her parental home in Vaija. The family was taking her and the infant to her in-laws' house.

The injured include five women, two men, and a 5-year-old girl. PTI