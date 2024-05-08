Infant's body found in drain in Thane

Thane, May 8 (PTI) The body of a three-four months old boy has been found in a drain in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

A passer-by spotted the child lying in the drain at Vitawa in Kalwa area on Monday night.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and took the infant to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official from Kalwa police station said.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or caretaker) against unidentified persons and are conducting a probe into it, he said. PTI COR GK