Infant's decomposed body found in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Aug 13 (PTI) A partially decomposed body of a newborn baby girl was found in a swampy area alongside a road near Thiruvalla in this district, police said on Sunday.

The body of the about six months old baby was discovered on Saturday evening after one of the workers of a nearby shop went looking for the source of a bad smell emanating from the area, they said.

According to some locals, who spoke to media, the body was missing some limbs and the face was decomposed to the extent that identification was not possible.

They said that the police arrived at the scene after receiving the information and after examining the area, they took the body to a nearby medical college post midnight.

Police on Sunday said that a case of unnatural and suspicious death has been lodged and further action to be taken would be based on the post mortem report.

The cause of death and the reason behind some of the limbs being missing can be determined only after the post mortem which will take some time.

"The body appears to be 2 days or 48 hours old," an officer of Pulikeezhu police station, within who station limits the incident was reported, said.

He further said that police was examining footage of CCTV cameras of the shops and residences in the area to find out what happened exactly. PTI HMP HMP ROH