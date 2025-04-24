Infants may be able to identify new object at age 15 months from hearing about it, study suggests

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Infants as young as 15 months old could identify an object they have learned about from listening to adults talk about it -- even if the object remains hidden, a new study has found.

While adults are known to be able to learn new words for objects never seen first-hand, researchers from the Northwestern and Harvard universities, US, said it is not known how early this ability becomes available.

"Many people believe that success in word learning requires that the infant 'map' a new word to an object that is physically present (e.g., "Look at the kumquat!")," senior author Sandra Waxman, a developmental scientist and professor of psychology, Northwestern University, said.

"But in the natural course of a day, it is very common for us -- and for infants -- to hear words when the objects to which they refer to are not available to our immediate perception," Waxman said.

For the study, published in the journal PLOS One, the researchers engaged 134 infants, 67 each aged 12 months and 15 months in a three-part task -- the infants were presented with words they understood and paired with images to which they referred, such as 'apple' and 'banana'.

The infant participants then heard a new word with an image of it being hidden from their view, such as 'kumquat' -- an orange-like citrus fruit but smaller.

In the last part of the task, the researchers presented the infants with two new objects, such as a kumquat and whisk (a cooking utensil) and asked them, "where is the kumquat?".

The 15-month-olds, but not the 12-month-olds, looked longer at the new fruit kumquat, compared to the new object (whisk), the researchers said.

Although the infants had never seen any object paired with the 'kumquat' word, they used context clues to identify which object was most likely the one being referred to by the new word, the team said.

"The study shows that even babies who are just beginning to say their first words learn from the language they hear, even if the objects or events being discussed are not present," Waxman said.

"Babies take in what they hear, and even if no object is present, they form a mental representation, or 'gist' of the new word's meaning, one that is strong enough for them to use later when its referent object does appear," the senior author said.

The researchers said findings reveal new insights into the origins of a human's ability to learn about objects not present in direct view.

The findings also provide evidence on how early one can create a mental representation of objects and events never witnessed directly, the team said.

The authors wrote, "These findings suggest that the capacity to establish a representation of a novel noun's meaning in the absence of any visible referent and use this representation later to identify a candidate referent object emerges between 12 and 15 months."