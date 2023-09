Nagpur, Sep 21 (PTI) A Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration team seized 84,537 kilograms of betel nuts worth Rs 3.36 crore in Nagpur, an official said on Thursday.

The raids were held on Wednesday in units in Kalamna and Lihigaon from where 11,727 kg of betel nuts worth Rs 56.19 lakh and 72,810 kg worth Rs 2.60 crore were seized, respectively, he said.

The betel nuts were of inferior quality and were a health hazard, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM