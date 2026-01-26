Infighting kills tiger in Chhattisgarh reserve

Bilaspur, Jan 26 (PTI) A two-year-old tiger was killed in territorial infighting inside Achanakmar Reserve in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, an official said on Monday.

The carcass was spotted by a forest patrolling team in the Kuterpani forest compartment of the Sarasmadol circle on Sunday.

A postmortem examination showed that the tiger's teeth, nails, claws, and other body parts were intact, while his neck bone was found to be broken with bite marks from another tiger on the lower part of the neck. These findings confirmed that the big cat was killed in a territorial infighting, he said.

The site also showed signs of a conflict, including broken tree branches, scratches, tiger scat and hair, while hair of another tiger was found lodged in the claws of the deceased big cat, he said.

Internal organs of the carcass were preserved for laboratory analysis, he said.

The other tiger involved in the fight has been identified and is being monitored through camera traps and field tracking, he said.

The incident reflects normal territorial behavior observed in a healthy and natural tiger population. Due to the favourable habitat available in Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, natural migration from the Kanha-Bandhavgarh corridor, and local breeding success, the tiger population has increased, resulting in territorial competition and conflicts, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's tiger population had doubled from 17 in 2022 to 35 in April 2025, the state forest department stated last September.

The state has four tiger reserves- Indravati, Udanti-Sitanadi, Achanakmar, and Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla.