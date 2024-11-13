Infiltration assuming alarming proportion in Jharkhand: PM

Godda (Jharkhand), Nov 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that infiltration has assumed an alarming proportion in Jharkhand and hit out at the ruling JMM-led coalition for "patronising" infiltrators.

Advertisment

He also termed the ruling dispensation's 'Abua Awas' housing scheme in place of PM Awas Yojana as a 'farzi (fake)' scheme for 'cut money and commission.' "Infiltration has assumed an alarming proportion in Jharkhand where its 'beti, mati and roti (daughter, mother, bread) are under attack. The JMM-led coalition is patronising infiltrators. The coalition is facilitating infiltrators to occupy land, forest and water of tribals, making their population decline," the PM alleged while addressing a poll rally at Godda.

He also alleged that the ruling alliance not only indulged in "mafia raj and question paper leak" but also stalled development and forced people to migrate, remain unemployed and suffer because of devoid of connectivity.

"I promise you that I will bring out culprits who played with your children's future even if they are hiding in 'paatal'," the PM said.

Advertisment

The JMM-led coalition applied salt to your wound by giving tickets to the wife of the jailed leader, the PM said without naming Alamgir Alam who is behind bars in a multi-crore money laundering case.

The Congress has given ticket to Alam's wife Nishat Alam from Pakur, a constituency represented by him.

Alam, the former Parliamentary Affairs Minister was taken to custody by the ED on May 15 in an alleged money laundering case and is under investigation for alleged irregularities and bribery in the state rural development department.

Advertisment

The ED had recovered over Rs 32 crore in cash from Alam's domestic help. PTI NAM/SAN NN