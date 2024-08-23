Infiltration bid foiled, 4 Bangla nationals, 2 touts arrested in Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug 23 (PTI) Six persons, including four Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills after they crossed into India from the neighbouring country, officials said on Friday.

The arrests were made in Ratacherra area, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF troops stationed in the area apprehended the four Bangladeshi immigrants along with two local accomplices who assisted in their illegal entry. The detainees were subsequently handed over to local police, officials added.

The arrests come amid heightened security measures by the BSF following the violent unrest in Bangladesh earlier this month.

Since the outbreak of violence on August 5, the BSF has been on high alert and several attempts by Bangladeshi nationals to enter India through the unfenced borders have been successfully thwarted.