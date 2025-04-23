Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J-K's Baramulla; 2 terrorists killed

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

The Army said the infiltration bid was foiled in Uri Nala of the north Kashmir district.

"On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla (in north Kashmir)," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The troops on the LoC challenged and intercepted the infiltrators, resulting in a firefight, the army said.

"Two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Uri sector," the officials said.

The operation was underway and heavy exchange of firing was going on.

The infiltration bid came less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack at Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district left 26 people dead, mostly tourists.