#National

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in JK's Kupwara

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
06 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read

Srinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) The Army on Sunday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one terrorist, police said.

"Army & Kupwara police in a joint #operation foiled an #infilitration bid by neutralising a #terrorist on #LoC in Amrohi area of #Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Police tweeted.

The identity and the group affiliation of the slain ultra was not immediately known. PTI MIJ MIJ DV

