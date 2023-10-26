Infiltration bid foiled in J-K's Kupwara, two terrorists killed

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed as Army troops on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) at Macchil in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in #Kupwara sector," Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a post on X.

A police spokesman said two terrorists were killed in the operation.

"Based on a specific information provided by Kupwara Police, an #encounter has started in Machhal sector in which two #terrorists have been killed so far. Operation underway," police spokesman posted on X.