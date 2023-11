Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Security forces successfully #thwarted an #infiltration attempt in the #URI sector along the #LOC," the J-K Police posted on X.

Further details are awaited. PTI MIJ MIJ TIR TIR