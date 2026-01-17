Infiltration biggest challenge for Bengal, refugees need not worry: PM at Malda rally

Malda, Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mounted a sharp attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, alleging that large-scale infiltration altered the state's demography, triggered riots in districts like Malda and Murshidabad, and thrived due to the ruling party's "patronage and syndicate raj".

Modi also sought to reassure refugees such as the Matuas, who had migrated to India after facing religious persecution, amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Addressing a rally here, the PM said infiltration posed one of the biggest challenges before Bengal, asserting that even prosperous countries across the world were taking firm steps to identify and deport illegal migrants.

"Infiltration is a very big challenge before Bengal. There are developed and prosperous countries in the world which have no shortage of money, yet they are removing infiltrators. It is equally necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal," he said.

Linking recent incidents of violence to the issue, the Prime Minister claimed riots had erupted in several parts of the state, including Malda and Murshidabad, due to infiltration. He alleged that the TMC's "syndicate" system was actively working to ensure infiltrators were settled in Bengal, leading to demographic changes in many areas.

The Prime Minister also sought to reassure the politically significant Matua community, who had migrated to India from neighbouring Bangladesh after facing religious persecution.

"I want to assure refugees like the Matuas who took shelter in India due to religious persecution: you need not worry," he said.

Training his guns on the ruling party, Modi said the "hooliganism and politics of threats" practised by the TMC would soon come to an end. He claimed Bengal was surrounded by BJP-ruled states that had ensured "good governance", and asserted that it was now Bengal's turn.

"Bengal is surrounded on all sides by BJP governments that stand for good governance. Now it is time for good governance in Bengal too," he said. PTI PNT NN