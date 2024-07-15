Infiltration taking place from Punjab border, talks on to stem it: J-K DGP

Jagti (Jammu), Jul 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain on Monday said an inter-state security meeting has deliberated on the new methods of infiltration by terrorists, who have been entering the state from the Punjab border.

"Some infiltration is taking place (through the borderline in Punjab) and it is a commonplace knowledge. We tried to deliberate between ourselves as to the new methods and the modus operandi they are adopting," Swain told reporters on the sidelines of a function at Indian Institute of Management here.

"We also talked about tunnels. How to sort it out. We talked about how to address more effectively their use of tunnels to infiltrate," he said.

Senior BSF and police officers had gathered at an interstate security review meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Thursday, days after terrorists, who are believed to have infiltrated from across the International Border, ambushed an army patrol.

On the increase in terror attacks in J-K in the recent past, he said that the terrorists are not much in number in Kashmir, but that does not define the situation because they are unaccountable entities.

"I will give you the statistics. There are not many terrorists … there are only a few. But as I said, the situation is often not measured by the numbers. Because they are unaccountable entities," Swain said.

"So even one unaccountable entity, an outside killing machine, or a man sent to kill, indiscriminately, without any connection to this land, with no purpose but to repeat the level of violence or increase it, is a challenge," the officer added. PTI AB 5/25/2024 VN VN