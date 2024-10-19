Infiltrator nabbed, sent back to Bangladesh: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 19 (PTI) An alleged infiltrator from Bangladesh was apprehended by Assam Police in Karimganj district and handed over to authorities of the neighbouring country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

"In a successful pushback of an illegal infiltrator in Karimganj district, one Bangladeshi national was apprehended and sent across the border by @assampolice," the chief minister posted on X.

"The apprehended infiltrator has been identified as Md. Arif. Our personnel are fully alert to thwart such infiltration attempts along the India-Bangladesh border," Sarma said.

Since unrest erupted in Bangladesh, around 115 people have been apprehended for illegally entering India and have been sent back.

BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1,885-km-long India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast.

Assam Police are also maintaining high alert along the border to ensure that no person enters the state illegally, Director General of Police G P Singh had earlier said. PTI DG DG ACD