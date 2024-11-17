Infiltrators challenging provisions of Constitution: Ex-Jharkhand CM Arjun Munda

Dumka (Jharkhand), Nov 17 (PTI) BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda on Sunday accused the JMM-led coalition of patronising infiltration and claimed that illegal immigrants have been marrying tribal women to grab their land, violating existing law and challenging provisions of the country's Constitution.

In an apparent reference to the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act (SPT Act), he said the Santhal Pargana region falls under the scheduled area even though tribal land plots are being grabbed by infiltrators due to alleged inaction by the JMM-led ruling coalition.

"Large-scale infiltration is a big issue and the plight of Adivasi society has aggravated due to the flow of illegal immigrants. Infiltrators are luring tribal girls to marry and grab their land under the JMM-led government's patronisation. The tribal society is helpless and wants to get rid of the coalition government," Munda alleged.

The BJP leader said such a situation was witnessed wherever he went for campaigning for the Jharkhand polls.

"Santhal Pargana's identity was linked with land but the state government failed to protect it. The Jharkhand government is not only allowing the grabbing of tribal land but also patronising these people, who are not citizens of our country.

"Santhal Pargana region falls under the scheduled area with police administration, circle office. The department concerned must initiate action against land grabbing or any deviation of government land. Instead of taking action, the government is promoting land grabbers. Infiltrators are violating existing law and challenging provisions of the Constitution," Munda alleged.

He claimed that infiltration is a "serious issue and has been prevalent in the state, including Santhal Pargana region, which has badly impacted the demography of Pakur, Godda, Sahebganj and Dumka districts", the BJP leader said.

He also claimed that there was strong resentment among people of the state, particularly in the Santhal Pargana region, against the Hemant Soren dispensation for "miserably failing to deliver promises during the last five years".

The Jharkhand government has "disappointed the people and failed in taking policy decisions", he alleged.

Mafia and corrupt people were encouraged to such an extent that they were carrying out smuggling of coal, minerals and sand, he alleged.

Munda appealed to people to elect the BJP to power to "ensure good and corruption-free government" in the state.

He also claimed that the Congress had never been in favour of a separate Jharkhand state, which came into existance against the grand old party's wishes. PTI CORR BS BDC