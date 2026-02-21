Infiltrators to be removed not only from electoral rolls but also from country in next 5 yrs: Shah

Guwahati, Feb 21 (PTI) Asserting that if India can be free of Naxals, it can also be free of infiltrators, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the illegal immigrants would be removed not only from the electoral rolls but also from the country in the next five years.

Shah was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a new campus of the Assam Police 10th Battalion, which he said, would be constructed on land freed from encroachments by infiltrators.

Attacking Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that the Congress leader had once said that infiltrators would be removed, but the "Congress can't do so as illegal immigrants are its votebank".

"It is not enough to just evict infiltrators from encroached lands, they must also be sent out of India," he said.

Shah said that Assam will become the industrial hub of eastern and northeastern India in the next five years.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are expected to be held in March-April. PTI DG ACD