Infiltrators vote bank of RJD, Cong, JMM in J'khand: Shah

Sahibganj, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticised the JMM-led government in Jharkhand for "vote bank" politics and vowed if the BJP comes to power, it would chase "each" illegal immigrant out of the state.

He promised Rs 10 lakh free health cover to poor people aged 75 and above in the state.

Shah claimed that the ruling JMM was "patronising infiltration" for "vote bank" and the tribal population in Santhal Pargana reduced to 28 per cent from 44 per cent earlier.

"Infiltrators are vote banks of RJD, Congress and JMM. I promise to drive out illegal immigrants. The time has come to show the corrupt JMM-dispensation exit door...We want to change Jharkhand," Shah said at a rally after flagging off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Police Line Ground in Sahibganj.

He urged people to choose a government which would chase out the illegal immigrants and not the one who patronises them.

"The Hemant Soren government is indulged in 'ghuspathiya kalyan' (infiltrators welfare) instead of public welfare...Our manifesto provides free treatment facilities up to Rs 10 lakh to poor people aged 75 and above," he said.

Shah alleged that the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand was the "most corrupt in the country that indulged in multiple scams, including Rs 1,000 crore in MNREGA, Rs 1,000 crore in mining, Rs 600 crore in land and Rs 40 crore liquor scam...It usurped Army land".

The 'Parivartan Yatra' was planned ahead of the assembly elections due later this year.

Later, Shah will visit Jharkhandi Dham in Giridih district and launch the programme for the party's Dhanbad division and also address a public meeting there.

With an eye on the assembly elections, the opposition BJP would launch six 'Parivartan' processions to reach out to the people and "expose the failures" of the JMM-led government in the state.

These yatras will cover 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts before concluding on October 2.

Around 50 national and state-level leaders of the BJP, including chief ministers of several states, are expected to participate in such rallies. PTI NAM/SAN BDC