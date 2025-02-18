Inflation, poverty, unemployment among major issues in UP: Mayawati

Lucknow, Feb 18 (PTI) Noting that inflation, poverty, unemployment and backwardness are major issues in Uttar Pradesh, BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said budget allocation and seriousness in the assembly are necessary to resolve them.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief shared her thoughts on social media platform X shortly after Governor Anandiben Patel's speech on the first day of the Budget Session of the UP assembly.

"The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which began today with the Governor's address, was tumultuous due to the tussle between the ruling and opposition parties on burning issues of public interest and public welfare and sloganeering of 'Governor Go Back' etc," Mayawati said.

"But how much relief will the exploited and oppressed people get from this is a matter worth thinking about," the former UP chief minister said.

"The ruling party and the opposition have different arguments regarding the Maha Kumbh of Prayagraj, while the trust of all is necessary for the wider public interest and public welfare, so that the government money and resources can be used properly. Anyway, inflation, poverty, unemployment, backwardness etc. are the huge problems of UP, for which budget allocation and seriousness are necessary," the BSP supremo added.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproar by opposition Samajwadi Party members during Governor Anandiben Patel's address to the House, forcing adjournment of the proceedings for an hour.

As soon as the governor started her address to the joint sitting of the House on the first day of the Budget session, SP members raised slogans like 'Governor go back' and 'Give figures of deaths in Kumbh'.

Amidst the uproar, Patel ended the address in just over 8 minutes.