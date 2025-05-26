Inflow into Lower Bhavani Reservoir contiues to increase

Erode (Tamil Nadu), May 26 (PTI) The inflow into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) Reservoir continues to increase due to heavy discharge of water from an upstream dam and heavy rain in catchment areas, officials said.

This dam constructed across River Bhavani at Bhavanisagar was receiving 15,657 cusecs (cubic feet per second) and water level stood at 71.72 feet as against the full reservoir level of 105 feet by 8 am on Monday, Water Resource Department officials said.

The inflow substantially increased due to heavy discharge from Pillur dam and heavy rain in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Quantum of water stored in the reservoir by Monday morning estimated to be 11.77 tmc feet (thousand million cubic feet), they added.

As much as 300 cusecs of water is discharged for irrigation in Thadapalli and Arakkankottai canals and 100 cusecs of water is allowed in Bhavani River for drinking water supply in Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam and Bhavani taluks, they said.

Meanwhile, there was widespread rain in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve for the past two days, which is beneficial to the animals, said the officials. PTI CORR ADB