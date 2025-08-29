Inflow of funds from Centre satisfactory: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Aug 29 (PTI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said the inflow of funds from the Centre to execute development projects in the state is satisfactory.

Addressing a conference of the Mizoram Planning, Economic and Statistical Service Association here, Lalduhoma said the state government received funds under various heads from the Centre to execute development projects in the state.

He said that fund receipts under the DoNER ministry and Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) have significantly improved.

He urged officials to give priority to those development projects, which are utmost required keeping in mind the potential of the state's resources.

The conference was also attended by CM's planning and finance adviser and MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga.