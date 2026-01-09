Influencer arrested for derogatory remarks against deities in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Haldwani, Jan 9 (PTI) Police here have arrested a social media influencer for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the deities and women of Kumaon.

Police said that Adhikari was arrested late Thursday evening by the Mukhan police station after questioning.

According to the police, she was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's court on Friday, from where she was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Police said that the action against Adhikari was taken on a complaint filed by social activist Juhi Chufal.

The complaint alleged that in a video circulated on social media, Adhikari made indecent and objectionable remarks about the women in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, questioned the existence of local deities and used derogatory language.

As a result, the social and religious sentiments of the people of the area were hurt, Chufal alleged. She was also seen openly brandishing a sickle in the video, according to the complaint.

Considering the matter serious, the police registered a case under sections 192, 196, 299, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Adhikari.