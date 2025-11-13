Mariyo Joseph Jiji Mariyo

Thrissur: A social media influencer couple, known for their talks on resolving marital disputes in Kerala society, are now facing a similar issue after the wife lodged a criminal complaint against her husband for assaulting her.

Police said Mariyo Joseph and his wife Jiji Mariyo, two popular faces on social media platforms, had been living apart for the past nine months due to professional issues.

According to the FIR filed by Chalakudy police on November 1 following a complaint from Jiji Mariyo, she met her husband on October 25 to talk through their differences, but the discussion turned into an argument.

It said during the quarrel, Mariyo allegedly hit Jiji on the head with a set-top box, bit her left hand, and pulled her hair.

Jiji also claims that Mariyo damaged her mobile phone, worth around Rs 70,000.

Police said Mariyo has been booked under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 324(4) (mischief causing loss or damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).