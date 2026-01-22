Influencer dreams, family conflict, train trail: Delhi Police tracks down boy who fled home

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Driven by dreams of becoming an influencer and upset over restrictions imposed by his parents, a 14-year-old boy who left home earlier this month was traced from the Bengaluru Railway Station through Delhi Police's 'Operation Milap', an official said on Thursday.

The teenager disappeared from Burari on January 11 after a disagreement with his parents over his excessive mobile phone use, aspirations of becoming an influencer, and online gaming habits, police said.

"After he went missing, his father approached the local police station with fears that his son might have been kidnapped. A case was registered, and a team was formed to trace the minor at the earliest, given his age and the potential risks involved," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

The officer further said that during the initial inquiry, police learnt that the teenager was keen on becoming a social media content creator and frequently uploaded short videos online. His parents had objected to his prolonged mobile phone usage and online gaming, leading to repeated arguments at home.

"The situation escalated when his mother took away his mobile phone, following which the boy quietly left home after taking his father's phone. Technical surveillance initially proved difficult as the phone was frequently switched off. However, the team later detected intermittent activity, including UPI transactions made from the father's account, confirming that the boy was on the move and using the device sporadically. Subsequent location inputs suggested movement through Maharashtra, indicating that the minor was travelling by train," the DCP said.

He further shared that as the investigation progressed, the phone's location was traced to Hubballi in Karnataka late on January 14, reinforcing suspicions that the boy was aboard a long-distance train.

Police analysed railway movement data, shortlisted possible trains and coordinated with Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) units across railway divisions to track the child.

With trains approaching Bengaluru, details of the missing boy were shared with the railway police in the city. The coordinated effort yielded results on the morning of January 15.

"GRP and RPF personnel traced the boy at Bengaluru Railway Station and placed him in safe custody. The team, along with the boy's father, immediately travelled to Bengaluru and brought the minor back to Delhi on January 19," he added.

During counselling and questioning, the boy told the police that he had boarded a train from New Delhi and intended to continue travelling further south, including to Tamil Nadu, before being intercepted by the railway police.

The boy also admitted to switching his phone on intermittently to make digital payments and upload short videos during the journey, which eventually helped police track his movement.

After the completion of all legal formalities, the boy was handed over to his parents. No evidence of kidnapping or criminal involvement was found. PTI BM MPL MPL