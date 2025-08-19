Influencer fined Rs 1 lakh for flying drone in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Pilibhit (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A social media influencer was fined Rs 1 lakh for illegally flying a drone and filming inside the restricted Mala range of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), a forest official said on Tuesday.

The influencer, identified as Arbaaz Ansari, shot videos using a drone camera without permission, he said.

After the footage surfaced on social media, the forest department seized his drone and imposed a penalty under the Wildlife Protection Act, Deputy Director, PTR, Manish Singh, said.

Singh told reporters that all human activities inside the tiger reserve are governed by strict rules, and filming using drones or other electronic devices is completely prohibited without permission.

"Such actions disturb tigers and other wildlife. The sound and movement of drones can pose a serious threat to animals," he said.

According to forest officials, prior approval is mandatory to enter or film in the reserve area. They said the punitive action was intended to send a strong message to deter similar violations in future.

"Some individuals flout rules for social media popularity, causing harm to wildlife and the ecosystem. Unauthorised drone activity inside the tiger reserve is strictly illegal," the official said. PTI COR ABN AVN VN