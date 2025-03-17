Influencer Orry, seven others booked for 'consuming alcohol' at Vaishno Devi base camp hotel

Jammu: Social media influencer Orry and seven others were booked for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Monday.

Their action evoked strong resentment among the people, with BJP and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislators demanding stern action against the accused.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement that the eight accused were booked for "violating the law of the land" and added a team was set up to nab them for "hurting the sentiments of people".

A complaint was received at Katra police station on March 15 that some guests staying at a hotel were found consuming alcohol on the premises, in violation of rules. An FIR was later registered against the eight accused.

"Orhan Awatramani, Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli and Anastasila Arzamaskina consumed liquor on the hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegetarian food were not allowed inside the property due to its proximity to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine," a police officer said, citing the complaint.

"Sensing the gravity of the matter, instructions were issued by Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Paramvir Singh to nab the miscreants and set an example of zero tolerance of any such act at a religious place which can hurt the sentiments of people," the officer said.

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a socialite and social media influencer best known for his friendship with several Bollywood stars.

Talking to reporters outside the assembly, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma condemned the action of Orry and his friends and expressed confidence that the police would act appropriately against them.

BJP MLAs Baldev Sharma, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Vikram Randhawa and Devinder Kumar Manyal demanded stern action against the accused, saying meat and alcohol consumption was prohibited in the holy town.

"This is a condemnable act and will not be tolerated … The police should strengthen security and ensure that no one is able to carry wine bottles inside the holy town," Shri Mata Vaishno Devi MLA Baldev Sharma said.

Mankotia said, "...One fails to understand whether he had come for a picnic or a pilgrimage. There is no scope for anyone to violate the law in this way." PDP legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para said Vaishno Devi was not a tourist place and those visiting the shrine should keep in mind that their actions should not hurt the people's religious sentiments.

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan also expressed his anger and called for action against the accused.

"Mata Vaishno Devi, a revered pilgrimage site, is not a party destination. This Bollywood joker Orry and friends drinking there is a direct insult to Hindu faith. I urge Jammu and Kashmir government Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Police to take action against the hotel for this disgrace," Bhan said in a post on his Facebook page.