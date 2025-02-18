Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, associates not to air any other show till further orders: SC

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for his comments on YouTube show India's Got Latent and directed him and his associates not to air any show till further orders.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said, "The petitioner or his associates shall not air any show on YouTube or any other audio/video mode of communication till further orders." The apex court's order granting him interim protection against arrest came with riders, which include cooperating in the ongoing probe in Thane, Maharashtra and Guwahati, Assam, in relation to the FIRs.

Several cases were filed against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for the comment on parents and sex on the show, which is hosted by comic Samay Raina.

The bench ordered a stay on Allahbadia's arrest in the FIRs subject to him joining the probe, whenever summoned by the investigating officer.

"The interim protection against arrest is granted further subject to the condition that the petitioner will extend full cooperation to the ongoing investigation. He will not be accompanied by any counsel inside the police station during the course of investigation," it said.

Allahbadia was directed by the bench to deposit his passport with the investigating officer of Police Station Nodal Cyber Police, Thane.

"He shall not leave the country without prior permission of this court," the bench said.

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for Allahbadia, said a fresh FIR was lodged against his client in Jaipur, Rajasthan on February 16.

"If any other FIR on the same set of allegations has been registered in Jaipur (Rajasthan), the arrest of the petitioner shall remain stayed in the said FIR also. No further FIR shall be hitherto registered against the petitioner on the basis of the episode aired on show 'India's Got Latent', for which the above mentioned two/three FIRs have already been registered," said the bench.

The bench said Allahbadia was at liberty to approach the local police of Maharashtra and Assam for the protection of his life and liberty in the event of any threat, to enable him to join the investigation.

It sought responses from the Centre, Maharashtra and Assam governments on Allahbadia's plea seeking clubbing and quashing of multiple FIRs against him.

The bench posted the hearing on March 3. PTI ABA MNL AMK