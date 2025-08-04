Influencer says his Lamborghini Aventador that caught fire 'not' scrapped

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) The owner of luxury car-- Lamborghini Aventador that caught fire on a busy street here a couple of days ago, videos of which went viral on social media, has junked the claim that the vehciles has been scrapped.

In an Instagram reel, influencer Sanjeev S, who is famously known as Nimma Mane Maga Sanju, showed that nothing happened to his vehicle despite the fire.

"The vehicle is very much here, as you can see it. Nothing happened to it. Only a little damage," pointed out Sanjeev in a reel posted on August 3.

According to him, he took his family out on Saturday and while returning, the car caught fire at Kundalahalli.

"I had a fire extinguisher, which I always keep with me. I parked the vehicle to the side, so that people won't be inconvenienced. I then tried to douse the fire," he said.

Meanwhile, many people were making videos of this, he said.

"They had uploaded it on YouTube and other social media platforms," he added.

Sanjeev said in his Insta reel that people started trolling him about how he often goes to temples -- and makes reels of them -- and yet that could not save his car.

"But what do they know? It was God who sent me autorickshaw driver and a cab driver to help me put out the fire," said Sanjeev.

A wire had caught fire due to petrol leakage; it has got nothing to do with the engineering of the car, said Sanjeev.

"Try to help people when they are facing a crisis instead of making videos," said the social media influencer.

The viral videos, which show flames erupting from the rear of the expensive 4-wheeler where its engine is located, had people, including Managing Director of Raymond Group, Gautam Singhania, demanding the luxury car maker to take responsibility.

Singhania posted on X: "Another day, another Lamborghini in flames. This time in Bengaluru. This isn't a "rare incident" anymore. It's a pattern." "Why is Lamborghini silent??? Why are their cars catching fire??? Are their cars safe??? Should they be allowed in India???" The viral clips also show passersby rushing to pour water in an attempt to stop the fire. PTI JR GMS SA