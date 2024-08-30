Influencer stopped from making reel on beach in Karnataka wearing bikini

Malpe (Karnataka), Aug 30 (PTI) An ‘influencer’ was allegedly stopped by the police while shooting a reel, because she was wearing a bikini, at Padukere beach.

The woman had posted a reel about the incident, which has been picked up by local television channels and news outlets.

According to her, policemen refused to allow her to continue to shoot, as long as she was “indecently” dressed. The incident occurred on Thursday evening.

However, the Malpe police told PTI that they have ‘no record’ of such an incident and that no policemen were assigned to stop the photo shootout.

Khyati Shree explained in her reel that she had come to Malpe Beach to shoot an Instagram reel. Her husband was shooting the video of her in a bikini on the beach when two policemen approached them. They were told that some people present there were objecting to the way she was dressed.

The woman said they had to leave the place soon after as they felt unsafe. She said their altercation had drawn the attention of a lot of people who started gathering at the spot. PTI CORR JR ROH