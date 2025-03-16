Influencer who gained fame during Kumbh visits Sambhal, says city's heritage needs to be promoted

Sambhal (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) Harsha Richhariya, an influencer who stoked controversy by entering this year's Maha Kumbh on a chariot with a group of sadhus, visited Sambhal on Sunday ostensibly to celebrate Holi Bhai Dooj with locals here.

Dubbed by many as the "beautiful sadhvi" during the Kumbh, Richhariya emphasised that Sambhal's heritage needed to be promoted, saying the city finds a mention in ancient scriptures. She has since clarified that she is not a sanyasin or sadhvi.

Richhariya, who is also a content creator, visited the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's office here during her stay in the city.

"I thought that I should come to Sambhal and meet the city's 'sanatani' brothers and sisters," said Richhariya who has around 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Holi Bhai Dooj was observed by many on Sunday.

Sambhal has been on a slow boil ever since violence broke out during a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 last year. Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

Richhariya, who describes herself as "kattar Hindu" and "sanatani sherni" on her Instagram bio, sparked controversy when pictures of her on a chariot with seers at the Kumbh in Prayagraj began doing the rounds on social media in January.

Some seers objected to her conduct, saying the Kumbh is held to spread knowledge and spirituality and "should not be used as a publicity event by models." She made the news once again when she announced recently on social media that she would be visiting Sambhal to celebrate Holi Bhai Dooj with her "sanatani brothers and sisters".

Holi, which coincided with the second Friday prayers of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan this year, was recently celebrated under tight security in Sambhal.

Ulemas and mutawallis had fixed the time for 'Jumma Namaz', extending it by about an hour to 2.30 pm, because of Holi. Friday prayers were also held in the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid, which is at the centre of a controversy over its origins, with some claiming that the mosque was built on the site of a demolished temple.

On Sunday, during her visit to Sambhal, Richhariya applied 'dooj tilak' to a group of people and spoke to journalists.

"This history of Sambhal is written in Vedas, Puranas and scriptures that at the end of 'Kaliyug', Lord Kalki will incarnate in the holy city of Sambhal. It is the duty of every 'sanatani' to know such a city," she said.

Richhariya accused political parties of a "lack of response" to past violence against Hindus.

"Riots are happening against Hindus, they are being burnt alive, they are being burnt in trains, no party talks about it," she said.

"Today, there is only one party which talks about Hindus and all the opposition has joined hands," she added referring to the ruling BJP in state and Centre.