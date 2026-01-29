Infodemic corrodes institutional trust, weakens policy compliance: Ex-Union health minister

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Former Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said an "infodemic" corrodes trust at institutional, policy, and personal levels, emphasising that misinformation diverts attention towards harmful choices, thereby weakening public health systems.

Vardhan made the remarks recently at the unveiling of a book authored by healthcare communication expert Dr Swadeep Srivastava, 'Perils of Health Infodemic', which calls for "information therapy" to save lives.

Health misinformation ranges from 1-51 per cent of vaccine-related posts, 20-30 per cent of YouTube videos on emerging infections being inaccurate, and 69 per cent of misinformation engagement driven by celebrities and politicians, warned experts at the book launch who underlined that the infodemic is eroding trust and delaying life-saving interventions.

An infodemic is too much information, including false or misleading information in digital and physical environments during a disease outbreak, according to the World Health Organization.

The experts urged the media and masses to prioritise accuracy over virality, and called for "information therapy", stating that misinformation spreads faster than disease, undermining public trust and health outcomes.

"Health is built on trust and infodemics corrode that trust at institutional, policy, and personal levels. Healthcare today is fought on two fronts: the medical and the informational," Vardhan said.

He also said that while 90 per cent of health outcomes depend on prevention, misinformation diverts attention toward reactive and often harmful choices, weakening public health systems and policy compliance.

"This book offers a roadmap to restore scientific temper and credibility in India," the former minister said.

Expanding on the role of institutions Dr Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), said, "Infodemic is one of the biggest threats to mankind today. The media can either amplify myths or become the strongest counter-myth tool.

"We need structured health communication -- Prevent, Protect, Promote -- driven by the media, medical community and the masses," Verma said, urging doctors, too, to actively speak up and not remain "silent spectators".

Dr Sunil K Khetarpal, Deputy Director General of the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) and former CEO and CTO of Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, said, "Misinformation thrives where trust is weak, and communication failure -- not medical failure -- is the leading cause of patient dissatisfaction.

"Information therapy is a patient's right. It involves proactive, empathetic listening; just 40 seconds can reduce anxiety significantly," he said.

Khetarpal said AI cannot replace human touch, ethics, or responsibility. "Technology must support, not substitute, judgment. Trust your doctor, know what to ask, and prioritise accuracy over virality." Author Dr Swadeep Srivastava positioned his book as both a diagnosis and a prescription.

"COVID-19 exposed how fake news, half-truths, and algorithm-driven content can cause real harm. This book offers practical frameworks to counter misinformation before it translates into medical, social, and economic damage. Healthcare today must extend beyond treatment to education, awareness and trust," he said.

The book 'Perils of Health Infodemic' provides actionable strategies for healthcare professionals, media practitioners, policymakers, and citizens to navigate misleading information through digital hygiene, media literacy, responsible communication, and collective accountability.

Speakers at the event said science can "defeat viruses" but only truthful, responsible communication can defeat the infodemic. PTI PLB SKY SKY