Infopark to build flexi workspaces in Kochi Metro station, inks pact with KMRL

Kochi: The Infopark here and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) have entered into an agreement to build IT workspaces in Kochi Metro station.

The MoU was signed between KMRL MD, Loknath Behera, and Susanth Kurunthil, the CEO of Infopark to set up flexi workspaces in 39,880 square feet of built-up space across six floors of the Ernakulam South Metro station.

The MoU was signed at a function held at KMRL Corporate Office here on Friday, Infopark said in a release.

It said the proposed facility at Ernakulam South metro station will pave the way to generate 500 job opportunities.

"The flexi workspaces by Infopark at the metro station will be an elaboration of co-working, which has an increasing demand after the Covid pandemic. The workspaces for IT/ITES companies and employees will include premium workspace and co-working space models that combine mobility and modern office amenities," the release said.

It added that the infrastructure will be more convenient to gig workers and women employees.

"It is targeted to complete the construction of office facilities and start its operations by October 2024." In addition to office facilities, these premium workspaces also have other features like pantry area, event space, and parking area.

A flexi workspace that integrates multiple modes of transportation will ensure more convenience and safety. Premium workspaces will attract employees of MNCs who might be working from home, Susanth said in the release.

Behera stressed that the decentralization of the IT industry was very crucial for an advanced state like Kerala and bringing the IT infrastructure to the Metro building will boost the IT industry immensely due to the safe, secure, reliable, comfortable and seamless connectivity to this building.