Inform people about failures of BJP govt in Odisha: Patnaik to BJD leaders

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged its leaders to highlight the “failures” of the ruling BJP in Odisha, during the regional party’s annual ‘pada yatra’ and membership drive, to be taken up in October.

Presiding over a meeting of senior leaders, Patnaik said the annual statewide ‘pada yatra’, also dubbed the ‘Jan Sampark Jatra’, will be held from October 2.

The yatra will continue for 15 days in two phases – October 2-6 and from October 21-30.

The former Odisha chief minister also asked the party members to launch a membership drive from October 9, spanning across two months.

At the meeting, Patnaik asked BJD leaders and workers to inform the people about the “failure of the 100 days of the BJP government, price rise of essential commodities, rise in rape cases, police atrocity at Bharatpur police station, and police inaction against the governor’s son”, who had allegedly physically assaulted a government employee.

“They (BJP) may win elections by telling lies to the people, but they cannot win hearts of the masses,” the BJD supremo asserted.

The meeting was also attended by the presidents of 33 organisational districts of the party and other senior leaders, MLAs and MPs.