Information and Broadcasting Minister Vaishnaw leads Yoga Day celebrations at Lodhi Garden

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday led the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at Lodhi Garden here.

He participated in the yoga sessions and encouraged everyone to embrace it to achieve physical well-being, mental peace and spiritual growth.

Vaishnaw credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the ancient Indian practice of yoga to the world stage.

In Tamil Nadu, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan participated in a programme at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya located in the Periyanayakan Palayam area under the Nilgiris parliamentary constituency.

He was accompanied by Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya Company Secretary, Swami Karishthananda Maharaj. PTI SKU NSD NSD