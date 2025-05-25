Information commission orders 'appropriate action' into 'anomalies' in appointment of HODs at UIT

Shimla, May 25 (PTI) The State Information Commission has ordered Himachal Pradesh University authorities to take "appropriate action" into alleged irregularities in the appointment of HODs in various departments of the University Institute of Technology (UIT).

In an order issued on Saturday, Information Commissioner S S Guleria has asked the registrar of HP University to look into the matter after it came to light that these appointments were made at UIT without any provision of HOD posts and without approval of competent authority.

The information commissioner issued the order on an RTI plea of Vinay Kumar, a resident of Nadaun in Hamirpur district.

Vice Chancellor of HPU, S P Bansal, told PTI that "the registrar would be asked to look into the issue". Bansal also said that a committee will be constituted in this regard.

The information commission directed UIT Director A J Singh, who is also Public Information Officer (PIO), to provide complete and correct information to the applicant within 15 days.

Disposing of the RTI plea, the information commissioner directed that "appropriate action be initiated by the registrar of HPU and that the matter be put up before the competent authority for proper action".

"It is clearly established that this was done with a motive to give undue benefit to some faculty members which can be used to acquire additional advantage/benefits in seeking higher promotion. The information sought by the appellant has been denied, and no specific, complete and correct information has been provided," the order said.