Information on bail, other criminal matters must be sent via email, Allahabad HC to DGP

Prayagraj, Dec 16 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police chief to issue necessary directions to ensure that instructions or information related to bail and other criminal matters are sent to the high court's government advocate via email to ensure speedy communication.

The direction was passed by Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal while hearing a bail application filed by a man named Ratvar Singh.

In its order dated December 9, the court said that under the current manual system, there are significant delays in receiving instructions from police stations in criminal matters.

According to the prevailing practice, once a bail notice is received, it is handed to the district police 'Pairokar' who visits the government advocate's office daily.

The Pairokar then travels to the district SP office, which distributes the notice to the police station concerned, and the investigating officer (IO) concerned then obtains the case diary.

If a charge sheet isn't filed, the IO prepares comments and sends it all back through the Pairokar to the high court.

Justice Deshwal said that since the matter of bail relates to the liberty of a person, this manual cycle is "nothing but wastage of time of police personnel and public money".

The court directed the registrar (compliance) to send a copy of this order to the state chief secretary and to the Director General of Police for its compliance.