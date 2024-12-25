Information technology most effective tool to curb corruption: Haryana governor

Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday said information technology is the most effective means of ensuring transparency, implementing good governance and curbing corruption.

Advertisment

He was speaking at the Good Governance Day event organised at LNJP Hospital, Kurukshetra on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Before addressing the event, the governor paid floral tributes to Vajpayee, distributed fruits to patients and extended greetings of the Good Governance Day to the people of the state.

He formally inaugurated the Good Governance Day programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Advertisment

During the event, he interacted with patients, exchanged views with hospital doctors and staff.

Dattatreya noted that the state government is organising programmes in every district on Good Governance Day to reinforce the principles of governance.

Reflecting on Vajpayee's legacy, he remarked that the former prime minister dedicated his entire life to society, working tirelessly for the country's progress through inclusive development.

Advertisment

Vajpayee was a true patriot who selflessly served the nation and his birth anniversary is now celebrated across the country as the Good Governance Day, said Dattatreya, while emphasising the need for the younger generation to draw inspiration from the leader's exemplary life.

The governor further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the path shown by Vajpayee, has implemented welfare-oriented policies aimed at eradicating poverty and ensuring holistic development.

These initiatives have been coupled with governance reforms and the introduction of Digital India to make such schemes accessible to every citizen, he said.

Advertisment

The governor also extended Christmas greetings to the people. PTI SUN KSS KSS