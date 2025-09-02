Infosys collaborates with Japan’s Glion Arena Kobe to enhance operational efficiency

Bengaluru, Sept 2 (PTI) Software giant Infosys announced on Tuesday a multi-year strategic collaboration with One Bright Kobe, which operates Glion Arena Kobe, a new multi-purpose arena in Kobe, Japan.

As part of the deal, Infosys will serve as the Official Digital Innovation and Green Transformation (GX) Partner of the multi-purpose arena. The partnership will leverage Infosys Cobalt—a suite of services, solutions, and platforms that help enterprises accelerate their cloud journey—the company said in a press release.

“By leveraging Infosys Cobalt, we aim to reduce Kobe Arena’s carbon footprint, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unforgettable visitor experiences,” said Hideyuki Aoki, Vice President and Country Head (Japan), Infosys.

He said Infosys was chosen for its expertise in digital transformation and proven capabilities in cloud, AI, data analytics, and sustainability-focused technologies.

Jun Shibuya, President and Representative Director of One Bright Kobe Corporation, said Glion Arena Kobe was conceived as a landmark commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake.

“Our vision is to build a pioneering next-generation entertainment venue that delivers spectacular events while operating sustainably,” he said.

Infosys will also create a cloud-based data platform using Infosys Cobalt standards to enable seamless, transparent, and engaging digital experiences, the company added. PTI JR SSK