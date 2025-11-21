Infosys Foundation announces winners of Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2025

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) Infosys Foundation on Friday announced the winners of the fourth edition of the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards 2025, recognising exceptional innovations in the fields of education, healthcare and environmental sustainability.

Selected from more than 2,000 entries, the winners were chosen by an eminent jury in focus areas that align with the foundation's mission to drive social impact through technology, creativity and compassion, it said.

In a statement, the foundation said that each of the category winners received Rs 50 lakh for their impactful innovations.

In the education category, the award went to Rajesh A Rao, Ravindra S Rao and Deepa L B Rajeev from Bengaluru for 'Connecting the Dots', an interactive learning programme designed to teach STEM and spoken English to government school students.

In healthcare, Chitranjan Singh and Robin Singh from New Delhi were recognised for developing 'CLUIX C012', a portable AI- and IoT-enabled water-quality analyser that generates real-time, GPS-tagged reports.

In the environmental sustainability category, Rahul Suresh Bakare and Vinit Moreshwar Phadnis from Pune won for 'Borecharger', described as the world's first robotic artificial borewell-recharge technique capable of injecting 4 to 80 lakh litres of rainwater into existing borewells annually, it stated.

The jury also recognised five additional social innovations and awarded their creators Rs 10 lakh each, it said.

Launched in 2018, the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards aim to encourage individuals and teams developing breakthrough solutions for social good that improve lives and uplift communities across India, the statement added. PTI AMP KH