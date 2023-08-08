Infosys Foundation, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to organise cultural festivals across 8 cities; over 3,000 artists expected to take part

Bengaluru, Aug 8 (PTI) Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of IT major Infosys, announced on Tuesday the commencement of the second edition of its cultural festivals across eight cities in the country. Held in association with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, the festivals have been envisaged to promote India's visual and performing arts. Notably, this year marks 25 years of collaboration between the two organisations.

Aimed at preserving traditional folk and classical art forms, the festivals aim to provide a platform to over 3,000 artists from various communities to showcase their talent.

The cultural festivals this year will include sculptor's camps, musical events, storytelling workshops, history camps, dance, art, and poetry, an Infosys Foundation statement said.

The first cultural festival will be hosted in Chandigarh for a week commencing on October 16, and will subsequently be organised in Jaipur, Bengaluru, Pune, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kolkata, in a bid to strengthen, unify, and support the indigenous folk art communities, it said. "The objective of this collaboration is to provide a platform for underprivileged artists and their communities and helping preserve traditional folk and classical art forms," the statement said. PTI RS HDA