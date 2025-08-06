Infosys launches Advanced AI, Cybersecurity, and Space Technology Center in Karnataka's Hubballi

Karnataka, Aug 6 (PTI) IT major Infosys on Wednesday announced the launch of its state-of-the-art 'Center for Advanced AI, Cybersecurity, and Space Technology' at Hubballi here.

The new facility is part of ‘Infosys Living Labs’, a global network of more than 12 innovation hubs designed to help clients accelerate innovation and harness emerging technologies to future-proof their businesses, the company said in a release.

The center establishes Hubballi as a key technology hub for Infosys, focusing on cutting-edge digital solutions such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, engineering services, SAP, and space technology.

It will serve clients worldwide across industries including manufacturing, financial services, retail, and healthcare, it added.

The center was inaugurated by Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil, and Minister for Electronics, IT & Biotechnology Priyank Kharge.

With over 1,000 employees currently working out of the Hubballi DC, Infosys said it has reinforced its commitment to nurturing industry-ready talent and promoting inclusive growth in Karnataka.

The company has also forged strong partnerships with local institutions such as IIIT Dharwad and KLE Technological University to foster innovation and collaboration in the region.

"We are thrilled to see Infosys expanding its presence in North Karnataka by crossing the 1,000-employee mark at its Hubballi Development Center. This milestone not only creates crucial employment opportunities but also strengthens industry-academia collaboration, enabling local talent to thrive in emerging fields like AI and cybersecurity," Patil said.

We urge Infosys to explore further expansion into other districts of North Karnataka, furthering regional development and inclusivity, he added.

Kharge said the inauguration of the new 'Living Labs' facility affirms North Karnataka’s emergence as a regional innovation hub.

"It will drive economic activity, enhance collaboration between industry and academia, and position Hubballi as a key contributor to Karnataka’s digital future," he added.

Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Executive Vice President, Infosys, said the new center is a significant step in the company's mission to deliver AI-driven digital solutions that transform industries.

With a strong AI-first approach and state-of-the-art infrastructure, this center will address key client needs while fostering innovation at scale. It also underlines our commitment to supporting regional growth and nurturing diverse local talent, he said.