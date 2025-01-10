Infosys to partner with Andhra Pradesh for its skill census

Amaravati, Jan 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday said that Infosys has partnered with the state government to provide technical support for its skills census programme.

The Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSDC) signed an agreement with Infosys in the presence of Lokesh, said a TDP release.

The primary objective of the skill census is to identify talent in youth and extend the necessary training before providing them with better employment opportunities.

"Delighted to announce that Infosys has partnered with us to provide technical support for the prestigious Skill Census program, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, enhancing its effectiveness," said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.

The IT Minister said the tech major agreed to offer a digital platform utilising generative Artificial Intelligence for pre-validating candidates' skills.

Infosys will connect students to the learning pathways as part of digital learning and create a user-friendly interface to facilitate continuous learning, said the release.

Also, it will cooperate with the APSDC to meet the growing needs of the industry, besides providing free learning opportunities to the aspirants, improving technology and maintenance of the digital platform.

Lokesh also appreciated the efforts of Infosys in becoming a partner in providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the state in the next five years, the release added. PTI STH KH