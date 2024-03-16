Infra, border area development key issues in poll-bound Arunachal

Itanagar, Mar 16 (PTI) As Arunachal Pradesh gears up for its upcoming assembly elections, several pressing issues have come to the forefront, promising to shape the political landscape of the state.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held in the northeastern state on April 19.

From corruption scandals to territorial disputes, here's a look at the factors expected to influence electoral dynamics: 1. The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam and recruitment irregularities in the state education department have sparked outrage and scrutiny.

2. The termination of 256 employees for producing forged appointment orders and discovery of ghost staffers drawing salaries without physical presence have raised serious concerns about transparency and accountability within the government.

3. The question paper leak case of assistant engineer (civil) exam conducted by the APPSC in 2022 has cast a shadow over the credibility of the state's recruitment process. The alleged suicide of an APPSC official and the demise of a whistleblower further intensified the controversy surrounding the scandal, prompting calls for a thorough investigation and accountability.

4. Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress are expected to focus their campaigns on development agendas and electoral promises. While the BJP emphasises infrastructure and border area development as key issues, the Congress leverages corruption and scam allegations as its trump card to garner voter support.

5. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' saw promises of five guarantees to the youth and women of Arunachal Pradesh if the party returns to power. This underscores the opposition's efforts to mobilise support by addressing socio-economic concerns and promising inclusive governance.