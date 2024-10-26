Infra company MEIL to construct Skills University in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 26 (PTI) The Telangana government on Saturday said infrastructure company MEIL would construct the proposed Young India Skills University at a cost of Rs 200 crore, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

A team of Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), led by its MD Krishna Reddy, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat here, an official release said.

The university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for the construction of buildings.

The MoU is signed in the presence of state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and University Vice Chancellor VLVSS Subbarao, it said.

CM Revanth Reddy performed ‘ Bhumi Puja’ for the construction of the Skill University on 57 acres of land at Kandukur near here in August this year.

The university building models and designs which have already been prepared by the architects were presented in the meeting between the CM and the company management.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to finalize the building designs within a week and also make arrangements to start the construction of the university building from November 8.