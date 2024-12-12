Infra development accelerated manifold in J-K in past five years: LG Sinha

Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government is committed to ensure equality and social justice for all, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday, asserting that the speed of infrastructure development has accelerated manifold in the Union Territory over the last five years.

Advertisment

Addressing an event to mark the martyrdom day of military strategist General Zorawar Singh, the LG spoke of the Dogra-era warrior's campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan and Tibet, highlighting his immense contributions to the expansion of the Dogra empire.

"The life and work of great persons always inspire others. General Zorawar Singh's leadership inspired millions to unite for the cause of an equitable path of growth. His vision and values guide us to work for those sections of the society which have got left behind,” Sinha said.

The LG also shared the efforts of the J-K government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the contributions of great personalities like General Singh.

Advertisment

Talking about the transformation that took place in J-K over the past few years, Sinha reiterated that equality and social justice are top priorities for the government.

"Public welfare is my 'dharma' (religion) and 'kartavya' (duty). It is being ensured that the benefits of development reach all sections of society without any discrimination," Sinha said.

Stating that the progressive and citizen-centric policies of the government have strengthened the common man's faith in the governance system, Sinha claimed the speed of infrastructure development has accelerated manifold in the last five years with the fast-tracking of hundreds of projects that were stalled for decades.

Advertisment

The ideals of democracy and the values enshrined in the Constitution have become an integral part of the governance process, he said.

Calling upon the youth to selflessly serve the society and contribute towards nation building, Sinha said, "I have full faith that together we will realise the resolve of a developed India." PTI TAS ARI