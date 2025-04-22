Infra development, public health among key issues to be discussed in MCD's April 25 meet

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Renaming a South Delhi road to honour a prominent Bodo leader, infrastructure upgrades and a review of the MCD Employees Health Scheme are among the proposals that will be tabled at the April 25 meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

While the election of the mayor and deputy mayor, which is poised to be lopsided in favour of the BJP after AAP boycotted the polls, is the highlight of the meeting, it will also deliberate on infrastructure development, public health, and solid waste management initiatives.

Among the civic infrastructure issues, a proposal to rename Lala Lajpat Rai Marg (near Kailash Colony Metro Station) to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Marg will be considered, honouring the legacy of the Bodo leader known for his contribution to tribal rights and education.

The meeting will also focus on public health and sanitation.

The MCD will review the 2025 MCD Employees Health Scheme, which covers the medical needs of civic staff and pensioners.

A plan to demolish dilapidated structures, including an unsafe building within M C Primary School, Nehru Vihar, will also be discussed at the meeting.

To further support pensioners, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is considering sector-wise empanelment of chemists through e-tendering. This move aims to streamline the distribution of branded medicines through designated centres.

In a step towards administrative modernisation, the civic body may approve hiring a dedicated agency to provide data entry operators across departments, enabling faster and more efficient digitisation of records and services.

Labour issues also feature on the agenda of the meeting. It will address the regularisation of daily wagers at the Hardayal Municipal Public Library, in line with Delhi High Court directions. The court had ordered the reinstatement of these workers following partial compensation payment related to their long-pending case from 2024.

Infrastructure development will remain a key priority in the meeting. A major proposal under review involves the improvement of drains and lanes across over 20 locations in North and South Delhi.

Areas like Naai Mohalla, Bumbardar Mohalla, and Devil Village have been identified for urgent upgrades to improve public movement and hygiene.

In continuation of its drainage reforms, the MCD will also consider remodelling a major sludge drain near APEEJAY School and Mahatma Hansraj Marg to enhance the outfall system in the Shakurpur and Keshavpuram regions.

Additionally, the civic body will take up the condemnation and disposal of unserviceable equipment under its engineering and landfill divisions, to make way for newer, more efficient machinery.

To tackle the national capital's waste burden, the agenda includes a discussion on extending the concession agreement for solid waste and street sweeping services in South Delhi, an area facing rapid urbanisation and increased pressure on civic amenities.

Meanwhile, the BJP is poised to return to the helm of the MCD after over two years, with the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announcing a boycott of the mayoral elections.

On the last day of filing nominations for the April 25 elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Delhi, candidates of the BJP and the Congress entered the fray.

BJP senior leader Raja Iqbal Singh, a former mayor and currently the Leader of Opposition in MCD, filed his nomination for the post of mayor while the party nominated Begumpur Ward number 27 councillor Jai Bhagwan Yadav for the post of deputy mayor.

The Congress' Mandeep Singh filed his nomination for mayor. He represents Nangloi, Ward number 47. Ariba Khan, the councillor from Abul Fazal Enclave, Ward number 188, was the party's nominee for the post of deputy mayor.

AAP, which has been ruling the MCD for more than two years after ending the BJP's 15-year hold on the civic body, chose not to participate in the mayoral contest.

In the 2022 MCD polls, the AAP bagged 134 of the 250 wards, while the BJP won 104. Later, however, several AAP councillors defected to the BJP.